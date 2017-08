Columbis, SC (WBTW) – This afternoon the South Carolina High School League came out with their proposed school alignment for the years 2018-2020. Nothing has been finalized as of yet, but schools do have until August 16th to appeal. The board will than meet on August 24th to hear those appeals.

Below is the link to the SCHSL proposal alignment:

http://www.schsl.org/2017Forms/18-20realignment.pdf