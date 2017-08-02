Surfside Beach renourishment project may resume Wednesday

Related Coverage Beach renourishment stalls in Surfside Beach after mechanical issue

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – After the beach renourishment project was halted Friday in Surfside Beach, officials say the equipment repairs are nearly complete and the project could resume as early as Wednesday.

According to information on the town’s Facebook page, pumping has not yet resumed, but leaders are hopefully the project will continue soon. The contractor is currently repairing damaged equipment, the town reports, and due to Monday’s rough surf and high winds, the workers couldn’t finish the repairs offshore.

The crew continues repairs Tuesday with anticipation of resuming the project Wednesday. Once the operation resumes, the contractor will be working 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the town confirms. While the work is taking place, there is nothing that can be done to control the noise of the machines due to OSHA regulations.

The town adds that the beach renourishment project “is an Army Corps of Engineers project and the town has no control over the timing or logistics.”

The closed area of the beach can be monitored through this online construction tracker.