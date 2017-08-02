Timmonsville library to host solar eclipse viewing party

TIMMONSVILLE, SC – The Baker Memorial Library in Timmonsville will host a Solar Eclipse Viewing Party on August 21,2017 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The August 21 solar eclipse will be the first total eclipse visible in the continental United States in over 38 years. It will only be visible on a narrow track stretching from Oregon to South Carolina. Eclipse glasses will be available at each Florence County Library location for children in 5k -12th grade from Monday, August 14 through Monday, August 21, 2017 while supplies last. There is a limit of one pair of glasses per child/teen who must be present to receive their pair.

To attend the viewing party, children and teens under 18 must be accompanied by a responsible adult 18 or older. The adult will be responsible for making sure the children/ teens in their party view the eclipse safely.

This event is free and open to the public. For additional information about this and other library events, call the Baker Memorial Library at 843-346-2941.