West Florence Fire Chief announces retirement

By Published:
Chief Larue Hendrix, courtesy of West Florence Fire Department website.

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Tuesday, Chief Larue Hendrix announced his retirement from the West Florence Fire Department at the end of the month.

According to the release from the chief, Hendrix will retire August 31.

Chief Hendrix has served with the West Florence Fire Department since 1974. He started his career as a volunteer firefighter and worked his way through the ranks of the agency ultimately taking over as Chief of Department in a part time capacity in 2005.  Due to the growth of the agency and the increasing call volume it was determined that Chief Hendrix should serve the department on a full time basis and became the first career fire chief to serve the West Florence Fire Department, the notice says.

The search for a new Fire Chief has begun, officials say.

Deputy Chief Rudy Hendrix will serve as the interim Fire Chief until a new Fire Chief is selected.

 

