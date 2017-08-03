Celebrating summer with Pee Dee Gardens

By Published:
Pictured here on the porch at Pee Dee Gardens is resident Virginia Hudson and Pee Dee Gardens’ Resident Care Director Tuwanna James.

FLORENCE, SC – Pee Dee Gardens invites the community to an End of Summer Bash, hosted with assistance from Embrace Hospice. The traditional summer cookout features popular music provided by a DJ, dancing and karaoke. It takes place from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 11. Pee Dee Gardens is located at 3117 W. Palmetto St. in Florence.

“Our family here at Pee Dee Gardens would enjoy sharing comradery and celebrating summer alongside our neighbors in Florence with some fun and excitement in the comfort of our community,” said Administrator JoAnn Flick.

For more information about Pee Dee Gardens, please contact Administrator JoAnn Flick at (843) 667-6699, at jflick@depaul.org or visit us on Facebook.

