CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police were called Saturday about an assault in a parking lot, and continue to look for the people involved.

Thursday, officers released photos of the man and woman accused of injuring a person in a parking lot in the 1200 block of 16th Avenue on Saturday, July 29 around 10:40 p.m.

Police ask that anyone with information on the two suspects call investigators at 843-248-1790.