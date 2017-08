NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – All southbound lanes of Highway 31 near the Highway 22 interchange are closed.

According to the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety, a crash Thursday morning has closed all southbound lanes of Hwy 31 near the 22 interchange. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Officials did not say how many vehicles are involved in the crash or if injuries were reported. An estimated time the lanes may reopen was not given.