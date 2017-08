CREEK BRIDGE, S.C. (WBTW) – The Creek Bridge Warriors have not won a game since 2014, but they say going to camps this summer at USC and CCU have helped motivate them to turn things around this season.

CREEK BRIDGE

LAST YEAR: 0-10, 0-5 Region 6-A

RETURNING STARTERS: 4 offense, 4 defense

OPENER: Aug. 18 vs. Mullins