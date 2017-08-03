Darlington police collect school supplies for elementary students

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington Police Department is collecting school supplies to give back to students in local elementary schools.

The department has been collecting supplies for the last few weeks and will continue through August 15.

“There are a lot of little kids that, let’s be honest, they don’t have the stuff that other kids have when they come to school,” explains Darlington Police Chief Danny Watson. “And this just gives us an opportunity to where, when the little kid that’s in that particular class doesn’t have to look right and to the left and say, ‘Gee, I wish I had that.’”

The police department will be collecting donations of all school supplies. Those who wish to donate can bring school supplies to the office, located at 400 Pearl Street.

The police department hopes to collect enough supplies to help at least 100 students.

“You know, one less worry is, ‘I don’t have a tablet,’ or ‘I don’t have a pencil,’ or ‘I don’t have an eraser,’” explains Chief Watson. “Being a kid is hard enough without having to worry about what you’re going to write on or what you’re going to write with.”

The school supplies will be distributed to students in most need. The students are selected by the school principals and guidance counselors.