Florence District 3 asks for $9.1M to create magnet schools

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence School District Three is attempting to start magnet schools.

District leaders of the Lake City schools want to convert two of the existing schools into magnet schools, allowing students to attend the magnet schools, regardless of where they live.

J. Paul Truluck Intermediate School and Olanta Elementary are the two schools to become magnet schools if the school district is awarded the $9,164,178.00 million federal grant from the Magnet School Assistance Program (MSAP).

Principal Dr. Cutina Barrineau says it will cost a little over $9 million to start and maintain the program for five years.

“The first year would be planning and prepping. We’re able to renovate our schools,” explains Dr. Barrineau, Principal at Olanta Elementary. “Year two, three, four and five will be sustaining.”

J. Paul Truluck principal Jeanette Altman adds that the goal is to attract students from different zones or districts through a lottery system. Altman says the district updated the district Desegregation Plan to add more Caucasian and Hispanic students.

“We are voluntarily opening our doors and expanding our reach to attract students of all races, socioeconomic [status], all of those students and parents. We want them in our schools,” explains Altman.

Both schools will focus on art, science, and technology. Superintendent Laura Hickson says the program may help the entire district.

“If we are offering opportunities and options then we will be more competitive,” predicts Hickson. “Because of that, we want to be that district that everyone wants to come.”

School leaders say it is possible they may not receive all of the money they asked for, but they believe they presented a strong proposal.

“We’re looking forward to the phone call,” smiles Hickson. “We’re looking forward to receiving the grant.”

Superintendent Hickson says the district should find out if they will receive grant money in two or three weeks.