Horry County crews pull mementos from fire-damaged American Legion building

By Published: Updated:
Photo on Left, courtesy of HCFR Twitter page. Photo on Right, courtesy of News13

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Photos show damage to the American Legion building near Myrtle Beach after a fire Thursday afternoon.

As crews completed the overhaul at the American Legion Post 40, firefighters took the time to remove several mementos from the damaged building. Horry County Fire Spokesperson Mark Nugent expressed how proud he was of his firefighters on the fire rescue’s twitter page.

The tweet also included photos of charred plaques, soot-covered pictures, cracked books, a flag and models first responders pulled from the scene.

Horry County Fire Rescue confirms crews were at the building on Creekside Drive fighting a fire Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters told New13 crews on scene that they’re still investigating the cause of the fire, and no one was inside the building at the time.

According to another tweet from the fire rescue, no one was injured, but two rooms were damaged.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s