Horry County crews pull mementos from fire-damaged American Legion building

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Photos show damage to the American Legion building near Myrtle Beach after a fire Thursday afternoon.

As crews completed the overhaul at the American Legion Post 40, firefighters took the time to remove several mementos from the damaged building. Horry County Fire Spokesperson Mark Nugent expressed how proud he was of his firefighters on the fire rescue’s twitter page.

The tweet also included photos of charred plaques, soot-covered pictures, cracked books, a flag and models first responders pulled from the scene.

Horry County Fire Rescue confirms crews were at the building on Creekside Drive fighting a fire Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters told New13 crews on scene that they’re still investigating the cause of the fire, and no one was inside the building at the time.

According to another tweet from the fire rescue, no one was injured, but two rooms were damaged.