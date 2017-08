MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) – The Mullins football team thinks that its offensive line is its biggest strength this season, with four out of five starters returning. The Auctioneers hope the line can help them make a deeper run in the playoffs this season.

MULLINS

LAST SEASON: 4-7, 3-3 Region 7-2A

PLAYOFFS: Lost in first round to Whale Branch

RETURNING STARTERS: 8 offense, 4 defense

OPENER: Aug. 18 at Creek Bridge