NC investigators find no evidence of foul play after inmate found dead in cell

BOLIVIA, NC (WBTW) – Investigators are working to learn more after an inmate was found dead in his cell Thursday morning.

Emily Flax with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says Tony Edward Long, 36, was found unresponsive around 5:50 a.m. Detention medical staff gave him first aid, but attempts to revive Long were unsuccessful.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office of Professional Standards has found no evidence of foul play or suicide. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, August 4 to determine the cause of death.

Long was admitted to the Brunswick County Detention Facility July 27 for a probation violation, the press release says.