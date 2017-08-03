Next total solar eclipse visible from SC not expected until 2052

On August 21, the United States will experience a total eclipse. South Carolina is being advertised in national media sources as the epicenter of this event due to the period of totality experienced. However, Horry County is not located along the “path of totality.”

71.5 miles average width of totality across South Carolina

Duration of totality is expected to take place 2:38 p.m. to 2:49 p.m.

Two previous total solar eclipses were visible March 7, 1970 and May 28, 1900

Two future total solar eclipses are anticipated to be visible from South Carolina in 2052 and 2078.

Impacts on Horry County

August 21, 2017

Expected that the eclipse will cover 99 percent of the sun shining on Horry County, resulting in dusk or twilight conditions for one to two minutes as the eclipse nears the coastal area of the state.

May see increased in traffic flow along Hwy 17 and Hwy 701, especially post event

Should not see any impacts to infrastructure

Weather conditions may impact traffic volume

If you are within the path of totality, remove your solar filter only when the moon completely covers the sun’s bright face and it suddenly gets quite dark. Experience totality, then, as soon as the bright sun begins to reappear, replace your solar viewer to look at the remaining partial phases. Remember, Horry County is not located within the path of totality. Outside the path of totality, you must always use a safe solar filter to view the sun directly.