North Myrtle Beach fire crews confirm no one was inside Jamaica Motel during fire

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire that shut down South Ocean Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

According to the fire rescue’s Facebook page, units were called to a structure fire at the Jamaica Motel after reports about visible smoke from the third floor around 2 p.m.

When crews arrived, they were met by several bystanders who said they heard cries for help from a unit on the third floor with smoke coming from the door. Maintenance workers say they attempted to knock down fire on the stove and when that was unsuccessful, they closed the door back to the unit.

Due to the reports of possible victims, crews quickly made entry and encountered heavy smoke thought the majority of fire was smothered out. Luckily, first responders didn’t find anyone inside the unit during their search. The Facebook post says members of Horry County Fire Rescue were also there to help.