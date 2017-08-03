SC Chamber of Commerce honors Best Places to Work in state

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The SC Chamber of Commerce is honoring 70 companies as its 2017 Best Places to Work in South Carolina.

The companies will be honored as a banquet at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on August 3.

“South Carolina is full of great places to work because our employers across the state understand what it takes to attract and keep good people,” said SC Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ted Pitts.

“Our South Carolina business community is only as good as the companies that are part of it and this list is a strong showing of how many topnotch workplaces there are in the state. The State Chamber is proud to represent many of the companies on this list and we applaud those that have been selected for this year’s award.”

Full list of the best places to work in South Carolina:

Advoco, Inc.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc.

Accelera Solutions

Advanced Technology International

BAE Systems, Inc.

Bauknight Pietras & Stormer, P.A.

Central Electric Power Cooperative, Inc.

Ceterus

CF Evans and Company Inc.

Charleston Water System

Continental Tire the Americas, LLC

CPI Security

Denny’s

Edward Jones

Electric Guard Dog, LLC

Elliott Davis Decosimo

Equiscript, LLC

Experience Columbia SC

Find Great People, LLC

First Reliance Bank

Fred Anderson Toyota of Charleston

Fred Anderson Toyota of Columbia

Hawkes Learning

Hire Dynamics

HudsonMann

Immedion

in-tech Automotive Engineering

Interim HealthCare of Greenville, Inc

J. Davis Construction

JEAR Logistics

KeyMark Inc.

Kopis

Lash Group, a part of AmerisourceBergen

Lee Distributors

Life Cycle Engineering

Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC Company McAngus Goudelock & Courie, LLC

Meeting Street Schools – Meeting Street Academy

Molina Healthcare of SC

Mount Pleasant Waterworks

New South Construction Supply

O’Neal, Inc.

Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union

Palmetto Technology Group

PhishLabs

Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange

Quality Business Solutions, Inc.

RealPage – Greenville

Recruiting Solutions

Rhythmlink International, LLC

Sage Automotive Interiors, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc.

Scott and Company LLC

SCRA

Select Health of South Carolina

Sentar

Softdocs

South Carolina Federal Credit Union

South State Bank

Southern Diversified Distributors

SYNNEX Corporation

Terminix Service, Inc.

The Brandon Agency

Total Quality Logistics

Travel Nurse across America

Trehel Corporation

VantagePoint Marketing

VC3

Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice, LLC

WYNIT Distribution

37 of the 70 businesses are members of the SC Chamber of Commerce.