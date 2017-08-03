SC Chamber of Commerce honors Best Places to Work in state

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The SC Chamber of Commerce is honoring 70 companies as its 2017 Best Places to Work in South Carolina.
The companies will be honored as a banquet at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on August 3.
“South Carolina is full of great places to work because our employers across the state understand what it takes to attract and keep good people,” said SC Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ted Pitts.
“Our South Carolina business community is only as good as the companies that are part of it and this list is a strong showing of how many topnotch workplaces there are in the state. The State Chamber is proud to represent many of the companies on this list and we applaud those that have been selected for this year’s award.”
Full list of the best places to work in South Carolina:
Advoco, Inc.
Abacus Planning Group, Inc.
Accelera Solutions
Advanced Technology International
BAE Systems, Inc.
Bauknight Pietras & Stormer, P.A.
Central Electric Power Cooperative, Inc.
Ceterus
CF Evans and Company Inc.
Charleston Water System
Continental Tire the Americas, LLC
CPI Security
Denny’s
Edward Jones
Electric Guard Dog, LLC
Elliott Davis Decosimo
Equiscript, LLC
Experience Columbia SC
Find Great People, LLC
First Reliance Bank
Fred Anderson Toyota of Charleston
Fred Anderson Toyota of Columbia
Hawkes Learning
Hire Dynamics
HudsonMann
Immedion
in-tech Automotive Engineering
Interim HealthCare of Greenville, Inc
J. Davis Construction
JEAR Logistics
KeyMark Inc.
Kopis
Lash Group, a part of AmerisourceBergen
Lee Distributors
Life Cycle Engineering
Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC Company McAngus Goudelock & Courie, LLC
Meeting Street Schools – Meeting Street Academy
Molina Healthcare of SC
Mount Pleasant Waterworks
New South Construction Supply
O’Neal, Inc.
Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union
Palmetto Technology Group
PhishLabs
Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange
Quality Business Solutions, Inc.
RealPage – Greenville
Recruiting Solutions
Rhythmlink International, LLC
Sage Automotive Interiors, Inc.
ScanSource, Inc.
Scott and Company LLC
SCRA
Select Health of South Carolina
Sentar
Softdocs
South Carolina Federal Credit Union
South State Bank
Southern Diversified Distributors
SYNNEX Corporation
Terminix Service, Inc.
The Brandon Agency
Total Quality Logistics
Travel Nurse across America
Trehel Corporation
VantagePoint Marketing
VC3
Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice, LLC
WYNIT Distribution
37 of the 70 businesses are members of the SC Chamber of Commerce.