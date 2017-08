Schools.com releases list of best colleges and universities in SC

Schools.com recently released their list of the best four-year colleges and universities in South Carolina.

The schools were ranked based on factors like cost, program availability and graduation rates, according to the website.

Clemson University came in at number one, while schools local to our area including Francis Marion University and Coastal Carolina University made the top ten.

Below is the full list:

Clemson University Bob Jones University University of South Carolina- Columbia The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina Lander University North Greenville University Francis Marion University Coastal Carolina University Columbia International University University of South Carolina- Beaufort

For more info, visit the organization’s website here.