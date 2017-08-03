South Carolina troopers, recruits have new tattoo policy

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol released new restrictions on tattoos for anyone applying to become a trooper.

The new policy says applicants can’t have any tattoos that would be seen while wearing the uniform. Troopers cannot have tattoos on the neck, face, head, or upper chest “that would be visible while an SCDPS officer is wearing official attire or in uniform wearing a properly-fitting crew neck t-shirt.”

Anyone with visible tattoos on the arms would have to wear a cover-up sleeve approved by the department. Tattoos on the hands is also prohibited with the exception of a single band tattoo on one finger of either the right or left hand that cannot exceed 3/8 of an inch in width.

Ink symbolizing violence, nudity, and gangs are also restricted.

Visit the SCHP website for all restrictions on tattoos and body piercings.