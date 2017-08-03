Summer reading helps students improve learning during school year

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – About 670 students in Myrtle Beach read for more than 8,000 hours this summer through Chapin Library’s summer reading program. Though the program is finished, there is still time to do more reading with your kids.

Chapin Library director, Jennifer Nassar, said when students don’t do any reading, it’s harder on them when they return to school. She said parents and teachers are noticing this as well.

“They struggle with their reading a little bit more or they’ll have a hard time getting back into a school routine,” said Nassar.

“Summer reading helps them get back into a routine and not lose those reading skills.”

Nassar said reading over the summer helps increase students’ vocabulary and introduces them to new ideas to help improve their ability to learn.

With only three weeks left of summer for Horry County students, Nassar said reading for at least 20 minutes a day is enough to help give students a boost when they return to school.

“Some reading is better than no reading at all,” said Nassar. She also said reading during the summer encourages kids to read for fun, as opposed to only reading textbook materials during the school year.

WBTW talked with a parent whose child participated in the summer reading program, and she said she’s already seeing the benefits.

“It prepares him,” said Alice Paidas. “He’s already in the know, and he has the confidence from things we’ve done over the summer.”