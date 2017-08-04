10 arrested after Horry County drug operation

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW)- Wednesday, members of the 15th Judicial Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit and Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a drug interdiction operation in the Pine Drive area of Highway 15, according to a press release.

The operation was coordinated after members of the community complained to the DEU about possible illegal drug activity. During the course of the investigation, two search warrants were executed and ten people were arrested. The first warrant was executed on Pine Drive and the other at an apartment in Cape Landing Apartments.

Agents and deputies seized $1,965, three guns, two grams of heroin, one gram of crack cocaine, a small indoor marijuana plant and 363 grams of marijuana. The drugs seized has an approximate street value of $5,040, agents say.

The following people were charged as a result of the investigation:

Wayne Jordan Hicks, 19, from Myrtle Beach, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana 1st offense, possession with intent to distribute heroin 1st offense, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine 1st.

Jacob Taylor Hicks, 18, from Myrtle Beach, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana 1st offense, possession with intent to distribute heroin 1st offense, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine 1st.

Joshua Tyler Hicks, 18, from Myrtle Beach, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana 1st offense, possession with intent to distribute heroin 1st offense, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine 1st.

Edward Patrick Kidd, 51, from Myrtle Beach, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana 1st offense, possession with intent to distribute heroin 1st offense, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine 1st.

Brandon Michael Long, 36, from Myrtle Beach, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana 1st offense, possession with intent to distribute heroin 1st offense, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine 1st.

Carla Michelle Snuggs, 36, from Myrtle Beach, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana 1st offense, possession with intent to distribute heroin 2nd offense, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine 2nd.

Kayli Layne Watts,18, from Myrtle Beach, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana 1st offense, possession with intent to distribute heroin 1st offense, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine 1st.

John Michael Hardwick, 20, from Myrtle Beach, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana 1st offense, distribution of marijuana 1st, possession with intent to distribute heroin 1st offense, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine 1st.

Parker Kensey Weatherspoon,17, from Myrtle Beach, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Amber Ray Lees, 18, from Myrtle Beach was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Anyone with information involving illegal narcotics activity is asked to please call the DEU office at 843-488-4351 or the Horry County Sheriff’s Office at 843-915-5450.