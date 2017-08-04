Around Town: Stewart Fitness Championships

This is a new branch of the award-winning Charlotte Cup which has approximately 4,000 in attendance each year.

Stewart Fitness Competitions: Johnny Stewart Fitness Competitions have become recognized as the gold standard of fitness competition shows in the industry. As a member of the NPC, the same organization as Arnold Schwarzenegger competitions, Stewart Fitness Competitions are official preliminaries to the most respected and highest levels of fitness competitions within the industry. Competitions are at all fitness levels for both male and female; UFN will be televising the event nationally.

Tickets at the door are CASH ONLY.

Prejudging – 10 AM – $20

Evening Finals – 6 PM – $35

Johnny Stewart, as a veteran and owner of Stewart Fitness Championships, also wanted to give back to our local community. He has chosen to donate a portion of the sponsor and vendor tables to support two amazing, local, non-profit organizations in the Grand Strand: Coastal Rescue Mission and The Welcome Home Veterans and Support Center. Attendees of the event that would like to donate to these groups will be welcomed to at the venue.

For more information on how to be a contestant, vendor, sponsor, or attendee, visit TheCharlotteCup.com.

Information provided by Stewart Fitness Championships.