Craftsmen’s Summer Classic celebrating 35 years in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Craftsmen’s Summer Classic Art and Craft Festival kicks off Friday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center at 10 a.m.

With 200 vendors from more than 20 states, everything at the festival is handmade. “You’ll find everything from pottery, jewelry, fine art, or custom furniture,” said Carly Cook with Craftsmen’s Classic.

“Everyone here is really talented. Especially if you’re looking for a custom piece for your home or as a gift, this is a good place to find it.”

The Craftsmen’s Classic was created in Greensboro, North Carolina 43 years ago, and they’ve been doing shows in Myrtle Beach for the last 35 years.

“It brings a lot of people to this area from the North Carolina coast all the way up to Canada,” said Cook.

The festival is from Friday to Sunday and tickets are $8 for adults, $1 for children ages 6-12, and kids under six are free. For a $1 off coupon from Craftsmen’s Classic, click here. Friday and Saturday the festival is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. inside the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.