MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW)- Are your animals micro-chipped? If not, next weekend is the time to take care of it.

The Grand Strand Humane Society is hosting a microchip clinic from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, August 12 for only $10.

According to the humane society, vaccines are also available at the same low prices as the regular clinic.

No appointment is needed, but for more information, call 843-918-4910.