HCS creates backup plan in case new buildings aren’t ready for start of school

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County schools have a backup plan in place in case two of the three schools supposed to open for the first day of class on August 23rd aren’t ready.

That could impact where students of St. James Intermediate School and Socastee Elementary School start their school year.

Horry County School officials say they are confident the buildings will open on time, but started notifying parents of the potential delay this week.

“They should have received an email directly from their school principals letting them know what the next step will be,” said spokesperson Teal Britton.

For the schools to open on time they first have to pass state inspection.

St. James had its first inspection on August 1st, failed, and will need a second inspection on August 10th. Socastee Elementary will get its first inspection on the 10th.

“If they pass inspection on the tenth, we’ll be hustling; but there should be nothing that hinders us from being able to occupy those fully,” said Britton.

If one or both buildings don’t pass inspection, the moving in process will be delayed for the respective school.

“We believe we’re going to be able to make that move, if we don’t, if something happens where we are not able to make that move; then the accommodation is simply you will go where you would have gone if the new schools weren’t being built,” explained Britton.

If both schools do pass inspection, that only leaves less than two weeks to move in; so $300,000 has been put aside to pay for overtime or other related costs to rush it.

“Whatever you have to have to crunch that time line, so that allowance has been provided for,” said Britton.

Technology installation will be the next thing to be set up in the schools, which can’t be done until the district receives the certificate of occupancy on the buildings.

“It they’re successfully passed, then they may begin school where they don’t have full access to all the network services but we’ll get them just as soon as we can,” said Britton.

News13 reached out to Robbie Ferris, CEO of contractor, Firstfloor Energy Positive who released this statement:

We have been working diligently with Horry County Schools personnel and inspectors to allow each school to open and be at full operation in time for the first day of school. Currently, Ten Oaks Middle School has received the certificate of occupancy and teachers and staff are able to begin preparing for the student’s first day. The inspection for Saint James Intermediate School is in progress and Socastee Elementary School is scheduled for Thursday, August 10. We are confident in the status of these locations and are excited for each of these schools to receive its certificate of occupancy and for teachers and kids to experience these remarkable buildings.

Horry county schools are expecting about 800 new students this year, the new facilities aim to tackle overcrowding.

