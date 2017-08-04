Latimer recaps week 6 of Big Brother 19

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Former Big Brother contestant Marvin Latimer joined News13 NOW again on Friday to talk about week six of the CBS show. During the week Paul won Head of Household, but before his nominations for eviction Jessica hinted that she had the power to stop an upcoming eviction. Nonetheless, Paul nominated Jessica and Cody, and the house guests tried to convince Jessica to allow the eviction and therefore evict Cody. However, Jessica did stop the eviction.

Watch the video to hear Latimer’s perspective on the first time an eviction has been completely stopped.