Man killed by officer after pointing gun at police in Deerfield Plantation

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police confirm a man was shot by a law enforcement officer Friday morning in the Deerfield Plantation community of Surfside Beach.

Lt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach Police says officers with Horry County Police responded to a home on Turkey Ridge Drive around midnight Friday morning for a suicidal person. Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division also responded in support of Horry County Police Department, Lt. Crosby confirms.

The man, whose name has not been released at this time, was shot by the officer after pointing a gun at police, Lt. Crosby confirms.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that prior to officers’ arrival, the suspect was acting erratically,” Lt. Crosby describes in a press release. When officers arrived, the man fired shots into the air. Out of concern for neighbors, officers evacuated the nearby homes.

Horry County SWAT team and negotiators were called to the scene to make efforts to speak with the man, but the suspect continued to “display aggressive behavior and made threats towards officers while brandishing a gun,” Lt. Crosby says.

During the standoff, the man came closer to the perimeter that officers had taped off upon arrival. The man pointed his gun at police, at which point an officer fired his gun, striking the man.

Lt. Crosby says SWAT medics and EMS provided immediate medical attention, and the man was transported to the hospital where he died.

Standard procedure for law enforcement agencies is to have SLED conduct an independent investigation regarding officer involved shooting incidents. In that SLED is involved in this incident, the Myrtle Beach Police Department has been asked to conduct this investigation, confirms Lt. Crosby.