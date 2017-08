BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – The Marlboro County Bulldogs hope to make a deep run in the playoffs after losing in the first round last year. Marlboro County will be led by longtime coach Dean Boyd, who is entering his 21st season with the team.

MARLBORO COUNTY

LAST YEAR: 5-6, 3-1 Region 7-4A

PLAYOFFS: Lost in first round to Orangeburg-Wilkinson

RETURNING STARTERS: 4 offense, 6 defense

OPENER: Aug. 18th vs. Carvers Bay