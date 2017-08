FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The South Florence football team went 5-5 last season, but this off-season Coach David Prince took a different approach to help his team build valuable experience heading into the 2017 season.

SOUTH FLORENCE

LAST YEAR: 5-5, 2-3 Region 6-5A

PLAYOFFS: Lost in first round to Blythewood

RETURNING STARTERS: 5 offense, 6 defense

OPENER: Aug. 24 vs. Hartsville