CHARLESTON, SC (WBTW) – The U.S. Coast Guard out of Charleston responded to reports of a boat taking on water 41 miles off Bulls Bay.

Petty Officer First Class Kelsey Thomanson with the U.S. Coast Guard out of Charleston says the boat is a 30-foot fishing boat from Murrells Inlet.

He says that a helicopter and and patrol boat are out looking for the boat.

This is all the information we know count on News13 for more updates as it becomes available.