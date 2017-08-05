9-year-old applies to be NASA’s “Guardian of the Galaxy”

(CBS) – NASA’s recent job posting for a “planetary protection officer” has inspired a 9-year-old boy to take on the role as Earth’s next guardian from extraterrestrial life.

Jack Davis, a fourth grade student from New Jersey and self-proclaimed “Guardian of the Galaxy,” recently sent his cover letter to NASA expressing interest in the position that pays $124,000 to $187,000 per year.

“I may be nine but I think I would be fit for the job. One of the reasons is my sister says I am an alien. Also, I have seen almost all the space movies and alien movies I can see,” Jack said in his hand-written letter, which NASA shared in a tweet on Friday.

“I have also seen the show Marvel Agents of Shield and hope to see the movie Men in Black,” he explained, adding that he’s great at video games and a quick learner. “I am young, so I can learn to think like an alien.”

Planetary science director Jim Green responded to Davis by writing a follow-up letter.

“I hear you are a ‘Guardian of the Galaxy’ and interested in being a Planetary Protection Officer. That’s great!” he wrote. “Our Planetary Protection Officer position is really cool and is very important work. It’s about protecting earth from tiny microbes when we bring back samples from the Moon, asteroids and Mars.”

He added, “We are always looking for bright future scientists and engineers to help us, so I hope you will study hard and do well in school. We hope to see you here at NASA one of these days.”