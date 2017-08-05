CCU to host eclipse special events

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina University has announced it will host special eclipse-based events on and around the day of the solar event.

The eclipse is on August 21st.

According to the Coastal website, Louis Keiner, a physics professor, and Louis Rubbo, an astronomy professor, will lead a community program called “What to expect from the Great American Eclipse of 2017” on Thursday, August 17, in Wheelwright Auditorium, located at 108 Spadoni Park Circle, at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Professors Keiner and Rubbo will discuss the science and history of the eclipse and what to expect, the website says. There will also be a live feed of the presentation on Coastal Carolina’s social media accounts, which will be available for viewing here.

Professor Rubbo will also be hosting another talk in Georgetown.

According to the website, “In the Moon’s Shadow: The Strange and Rare Occurrences of Solar Eclipses” will take place Sunday, August 20 at 6 p.m. at Georgetown’s Strand Theater.

“This is just some of the strangeness that accompanies a solar eclipse, that rare time when the moon passes between the sun and Earth.” Professor Rubbo said. “In these talks, we will delve into the strangeness that is a solar eclipse, discover why they are so rare, and discuss what to expect during the Great American Eclipse of 2017.”

According to the website, Coastal Carolina University will also be hosting a viewing party on Prince Lawn on August 21, with free custom viewing glasses for the first 5,000 students, faculty, and staff.

Professors Keiner and Rubbo will also be out around the Grand Strand studying and speaking about the eclipse.

Professor Rubbo will be speaking to students at the Georgetown School of Arts and Sciences, and then will be hosting a free, public “Ask an Astronomer” session at Georgetown’s Francis Marion Park around noon on the day of the eclipse.