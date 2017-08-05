Church gives away free backpacks and haircuts to children in need

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A church in Conway is helping local families in need get ready for the new school year.

Fountain of Life ministries gave away more than 100 backpacks on Saturday. Organizers also had a hairstylist at the event who gave free haircuts.This is the church’s first year holding their “Backpack Impact” event. They say they plan to make this a yearly event. “Children are our future, so we gotta start somewhere. So we decided to start in our community and this is just the beginning of something we hope turns into something greater,” said organizer Kevin Johnson.

Organizers plan to give any leftover backpacks away to local schools. Anyone who would like to get a hold of a backpack can reach out to Fountain of Life Ministries.