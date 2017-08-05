Church yard sale draws more than a thousand shoppers

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Hundreds of people lined up in the rain to attend Belin Memorial United Methodist Church’s yard sale on Sunday.

More than a thousand people attended the church’s 20th annual indoor yard sale. Organizers say this was their largest sale to date, with over 500 people donating items. They will donate all the money raised to charities that support local woman and children in need. “There are so many missions around here that support homeless youth, abused women, and house homeless children. We feel like our mission is to help those charities that are already established,” said Betty Mar Little, one of the organizers.

Belin Memorial raised about $10,000 at last year’s sale and hopes to break that record this year.