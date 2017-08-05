Coastal Carolina’s football program boasts 18 total players with degrees

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A total of 18 football Chanticleers will have degrees once classes start this fall.

According to a GoCCUSports article, these student-athletes will either be working towards their Master’s or a second undergraduate degree by the time CCU’s football season starts in the fall.

Coastal Carolina’s summer football degree recipients include cornerback Dontay Hears, tight end Laquay Brown, and linebacker James Heft.

Only two 2017 seniors still have to graduate: quarterback Tyler Keane and kicker Masamitsu Ishibashi. According to the article, both Keane and Ishibashi are set to graduate in December, and have grade point averages of around or above a 3.3.

The Chanticleer football team was also highlighted in a list of 952 student-athletes by the National Football Foundation (NFF) and the College Hall of Fame, the article says. This list recognizes student-athletes who have already earned their undergraduate degrees and will be working towards a second diploma while playing college football in the fall.

Coastal Carolina had the second-most graduates of all NCAA college football divisions with 14 students. Connecticut had the most, with 18 student-athletes appearing on the list.