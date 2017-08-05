Cooper orders flags at half-staff in tribute to fallen Fort Bragg soldiers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff in tribute to the two Fort Bragg soldiers killed earlier this week in Afghanistan.

Spc. Christopher Michael Harris and Sgt. Jonathon Michael Hunter were killed in a Taliban suicide attack on a NATO convoy in southern Afghanistan.

Flags should remain at half-staff until sunset on Aug. 7.

Both Harris and Hunter were members of the 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg.

RELATED: NC soldier slain in Afghanistan remembered by friends and family