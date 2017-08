DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – The Darlington football team had a disappointing season last year, and things won’t get any easier with their tough schedule. However, the Falcons are excited for their season opener and what type of potential they show early on against Cheraw.

DARLINGTON

LAST YEAR: 1-10, 1-3 Region 6-4A

PLAYOFFS: Lost in the first round to Berkeley

OPENER: Aug. 18 at Cheraw