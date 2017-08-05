Employ SC Job Fair to be held August 14, 16th

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Governor McMaster is promoting two Employ SC Job Fairs that will be held in the month of August.
Governor Henry McMaster, South Carolina State Agencies, and local businesses from across the state will be attending the two Employ SC Job Fairs in August.
According to a Facebook post by Governor Henry McMaster, the first job fair will be held August 14, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Center for Advanced Technical Studies, located at 916 Mt. Vernon Church Road, in Chapin.
The second fair will be held August 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, at 1101 Lincoln Street, in Columbia.
Governor McMaster’s Facebook post includes a list of employers, such as South Carolina Department of Social Services, Boeing, INVISTA, Michelin, Samsung, The Kraft Heinz Company, and the University of South Carolina. The full list is below.
“The outpouring of support from the South Carolina business community has been nothing short of spectacular,” Governor McMaster said in his post. “when they saw that skilled, talented South Carolinians were available to fill their vacancies, [the companies] knew they had to be a part of Employ SC.”
According to Governor McMaster’s Facebook post, the following organizations and employers will be attending the Employ SC Job Fairs:
City of Columbia
South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SC Works)
South Carolina Department of Administration
South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services
South Carolina Department of Corrections
South Carolina Department of Education
South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services
South Carolina Department of Insurance
South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice
South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation
South Carolina Department of Mental Health
South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles
South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism
South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services
South Carolina Department of Public Safety
South Carolina Department of Revenue
South Carolina Department of Social Services
South Carolina Department of Transportation
Akebono
Boeing
Carolina AGC
CR Jackson
Dominion Energy
Duke Energy
South Carolina Firefighters Association
Georgia Pacific
Greenwood Mills
International Textile Group
INVISTA
Lane Construction
Lee Construction of the Carolinas
Mercedes-Benz USA
Michelin
Overland Contracting
Palmetto Corporation of Conway
Pegasus Steel
Samsung
South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance
South Carolina Technical College System
SCANA
Sunrun
The Kraft Heinz Company
Thompson Construction Group
Thompson Industrial Services
United Infrastructure Group
University of South Carolina