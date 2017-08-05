Employ SC Job Fair to be held August 14, 16th

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Governor McMaster is promoting two Employ SC Job Fairs that will be held in the month of August.

Governor Henry McMaster, South Carolina State Agencies, and local businesses from across the state will be attending the two Employ SC Job Fairs in August.

According to a Facebook post by Governor Henry McMaster, the first job fair will be held August 14, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Center for Advanced Technical Studies, located at 916 Mt. Vernon Church Road, in Chapin.

The second fair will be held August 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, at 1101 Lincoln Street, in Columbia.

Governor McMaster’s Facebook post includes a list of employers, such as South Carolina Department of Social Services, Boeing, INVISTA, Michelin, Samsung, The Kraft Heinz Company, and the University of South Carolina. The full list is below.

“The outpouring of support from the South Carolina business community has been nothing short of spectacular,” Governor McMaster said in his post. “when they saw that skilled, talented South Carolinians were available to fill their vacancies, [the companies] knew they had to be a part of Employ SC.”

According to Governor McMaster’s Facebook post, the following organizations and employers will be attending the Employ SC Job Fairs:

City of Columbia

South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SC Works)

South Carolina Department of Administration

South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services

South Carolina Department of Corrections

South Carolina Department of Education

South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

South Carolina Department of Insurance

South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice

South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation

South Carolina Department of Mental Health

South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles

South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism

South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services

South Carolina Department of Public Safety

South Carolina Department of Revenue

South Carolina Department of Social Services

South Carolina Department of Transportation

Akebono

Boeing

Carolina AGC

CR Jackson

Dominion Energy

Duke Energy

South Carolina Firefighters Association

Georgia Pacific

Greenwood Mills

International Textile Group

INVISTA

Lane Construction

Lee Construction of the Carolinas

Mercedes-Benz USA

Michelin

Overland Contracting

Palmetto Corporation of Conway

Pegasus Steel

Samsung

South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance

South Carolina Technical College System

SCANA

Sunrun

The Kraft Heinz Company

Thompson Construction Group

Thompson Industrial Services

United Infrastructure Group

University of South Carolina