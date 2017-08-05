FIRST Robotics held areas first competition at UNC Pembroke

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) – FIRST robotics hosted its ‘Thundering Herd Of Robots’ competition at UNC Pembroke. This is the counties first-ever THOR event.

The event included 13 teams of high school students from around North Carolina who gathered during the off-season to compete Saturday. During the competition students competed by building robots they designed, build, programmed and tested in only six weeks.

They also qualify for scholarships at nearly 200 colleges or universities by participating in the FIRST robotics competitions.

Organizers told News13, the students not only get to learn team building skills, but they also gain the skills they need in future careers.

“There is multiple sides to this, there’s engineering and business,” said Joshua Carlile, a competitor from Robeson Early College High School. “You learn pretty much everything, electronics, programming quick thinking of course, and actually building” added Carlile.

FIRST North Carolina is a nonprofit organization created to inspire youth to pursue careers in science and technology and to help them acquire the skills to compete in a technologically-driven economy.

FIRST robotics is always looking for mentors or sponsors for robotics teams, to learn more about first robotics click here.