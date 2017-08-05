Greenville man used victim as human shield, sheriffs say

GREENVILLE, SC (AP/WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff says nine of his deputies had no choice but to shoot at a man who was firing at them and using a woman he had just wounded as a shield.

Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis said Friday that the July 14 shooting violated no police policies and he has reinstated the officers to regular duty. A criminal investigation by state agents continues.

Lewis says 34-year-old Ramiro Ramirez shot and killed 25-year-old Candy Rosario on U.S. Highway 25 west of Greenville, then fired at deputies as he tried to hide behind her, reloading at least once.

The coroner says the Rosario ran across White Horse Road and was shot by Ramirez.

Responding deputies confronted the Ramirez who began shooting at deputies.

Lewis said at a news conference that while nine deputies fired back, Ramirez died by shooting himself in the head.

No deputies were hurt in the shootout.

The sheriff says Ramirez and Rosario were in a relationship.