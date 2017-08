HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – The Hartsville football team went 13-2 last season and will have a lot of key players back from that squad including QB AJ Joyner and RB Tiyon Evans back this season. Despite their consistent success, the Red Foxes aren’t taking anything for granted heading into the 2017 season.

HARTSVILLE

LAST YEAR: 13-2, 4-0 in Region 6-4A

PLAYOFFS: Lost in 4A title game to South Pointe

OPENER: Aug. 18 vs. Lake City