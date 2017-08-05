The Market on Darlington square hosts first ever back-to-school bash

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Market on Darlington Square hosted the first “Back to School Bash” in Darlington Saturday.

This year, The Darlington Downtown Revitalization Association partnered with the Housing Authority of Darlington for the new back-to-school bash.  The day consisted of handing out school supplies for local children in need.

“We had a line starting around 8:30 that kind of went pretty far,” said Planning Director, Lisa Chalian-Rock. “We gave out all the book bags pretty quickly, it only took about 20 minutes to give out the 68 book bags that we had” added Chalian-Rock.

The Darlington County Sheriffs Office and several churches also attending Saturday’s event giving away school supplies to those in need.

The “Market on Darlington” is open-air market is a committee of the Darlington Downtown Revitalization Association, the City of Darlington, and a dedicated group of volunteers.

 

