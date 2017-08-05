North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue fundraising for annual “Fill the Boot” campaign

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue is fundraising this weekend for a good cause.

According to a North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Facebook post, the fundraising is for their annual “Fill the Boot” campaign.

“Funds raised will go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association to help kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and other muscle-debilitating diseases live longer and grow stronger.” The Facebook post says.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue personnel will be collecting donations at the Walmart at 550 Highway 17 North, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on August 5th and 6th.