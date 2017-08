SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of the officer-involved shooting on August 4th in the Deerfield Plantation area of Surfside Beach.

The victim has been identified as Aaron Payne, 33, of Surfside Beach.

Myrtle Beach police are continuing to investigate this incident.

