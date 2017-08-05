Registration for Palmetto State’s largest garage sale opens Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Someone might find treasure among the stuff you sell at South Carolina’s largest garage sale in October.

Registration for the garage sale opens Monday, August 7 at 9 a.m. for anyone who is looking to sell.

According to a Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook post, the 29th annual sale will be held Saturday, October 7, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Thousands of people attend annually, looking for treasures and bargains among the vendor booths which fill the exhibit hall and lobby at the Convention Center” the post says.

The Myrtle Beach Convention Center is located at 2101 North Oak Street.

According to the Facebook post, vendor booths are $50 each. Admission to the sale is free, while parking is $5 per car, per day.

Visit the City of Myrtle Beach website for more information.