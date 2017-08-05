Several new officers added to Myrtle Beach Police Department

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department swore in nine new officers on Friday afternoon in front of friends, family and city leaders,

Chief Amy Prock gave a “well-wishing” speech where she encouraged each new officer to be invested in themselves, the department and the Myrtle Beach community.

She also said the job of a police officer is more challenging now more than ever and that they would have to work together to overcome obstacles.

“It’s an emotional time,” Chief Prock said about the ceremony, where family members pin the new officers.

When asked when the officers will be out in the community, Prock said, “They’ll be put on each shift. They go through several different cycles for training and then they’re released after several weeks of training.”

The department has been busy since recent violence on Ocean Boulevard and throughout the city. Chief Prock said additional officers will certainly help during the busy summer season.

“We’re very fortunate that we have additional officers coming in to help us throughout not only in our local agencies, but agencies throughout the state,” she added. “Our state agencies have supported us throughout the summer.”

During the ceremony, buckets of sand were placed in front of the officers. Chief Prock said they were half full and represented the knowledge, skills and experience the officers brought to the department. She hopes they will continue to fill their buckets as officers with MBPD.

The nine are: Seth Adkins (US Army), Drew Fox, Christopher Holmes, Bryant Howland (US Marine Corps), Kurt Hunter, Evan Marchi (US Army), Kina McKnight (US Air Force), Raymond Schoonmaker and Carl Valenti (US Air Force).

Several other officers in the department received promotions and awards.