Sex crime, kidnapping suspect captured in Gaffney

By Published:
Will Pierce, 40 (left) - Sharon Lynn Cole (right)

CHEROKEE Co., SC (WSPA) – Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s Office says the have captured a man accused of a sex crime and kidnapping, among other charges.

Will Pierce, 40, is charged with:

Assault and Battery 1st Degree
Kidnapping
Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree
Burglary 1st Degree

On Friday, deputies say they got information Pierce was in the Happy Valley area off US 29.

They say a bloodhound team was searching tracking the suspect.

A person came up to an officer on the perimeter and asked about a reward. The officer said a reward was on the table and the person told them to check a home on 109 Kraft St. in Gaffney.

Deputies found him at the home and Pierce was arrested without incident.

The sheriff’s office is charging Sharon Lynn Cole with Obstruction of Justice for harboring Pierce.

They say addition people could be charged with harboring Pierce.

