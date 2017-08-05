VIDEO: 6 hurt after pickup truck slams into bus stop

DETROIT (WFLA) – Several people were badly injured after a pickup truck slammed into a bus stop in Detroit, according to local affiliate WDIV.

Surveillance video shows the moment and out-of-control truck hit the bus shelter, which was crowded with people taking cover from a storm.

The truck pinned down four people who had to be rescued by firefighters.

All six people inside the shelter survived, but suffered injuries. Their current conditions have not been disclosed.

The 55-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving. Police say alcohol and speed were likely factors in the crash.

