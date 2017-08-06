911 calls released in downtown Greenville stabbing

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – It’s been two weeks since a stabbing near a bar in downtown Greenville left three people hurt.

A father and son were charged, and now a 911 call from that stabbing scene has been released.

Greenville Police say the stabbing happened just before midnight near Sharkey’s Pub, after Eric Roth and Russell Roth, his father, got into a fight with three men. Police say the Roth’s were walking on Main Street when they started fighting with the men and stabbed them multiple times.

“We’ve got one guy, he’s laying on the ground on his back,” said the 911 caller. “We’ve got four police in front of us now,” she continues to say.

Both Eric and Russell Roth are facing multiple attempted murder charges.

Greenville Police say all officers have first aid kits in their cars if they are the first ones on the scene, and someone needs medical help. Officials also say more officers are placed downtown on the weekends due to the large crowds.

