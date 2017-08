NICHOLS, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue is on scene of a three-vehicle accident on Highway 9 in Nichols.

Horry County Fire Rescue tweeted the accident was at Highway 9 and Pinckney Road, with entrapment.

As of 1:30 p.m. August 6, first responders were still on scene handling the crash, and had called for another helicopter to respond from Columbus County. The accident reportedly has “multiple victims”.

WBTW has reached out to Horry County Fire Rescue and is working to learn more.