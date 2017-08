DILLON, SC (WBTW) – The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and Dillon County Coroner’s Office are investigating after a body was found Sunday afternoon.

The body was found off of Applejack Loop in Dillon.

Capt. Cliff Arnette from the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office says SLED’s Crime Scene team has been called in to help with the investigation.

Authorities are still investigating this incident.